Providing security to minority community govt first priority: Langu

QUETTA - Balochistan Home and Tribal Af­fairs Minister Mir Zia Langu on Thursday said that providing secu­rity to the minorities and the busi­ness community was the first prior­ity of the incumbent government. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of traders and Hindu community led by BNP hief Akhtar Mengal. Balochistan IGP Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and Sardar Aslam Bizenjo were also present on the occasion. Issues pertaining to Hindu and business community were discussed during the meeting.

The Home and Tribal Affairs Minister while reiterating govern­ment resolve, stressed that all the problems faced by the business and Hindu community would be solved immediately. Earlier, the delegation briefed the minister about the secu­rity and other issues faced by them in the Khuzdar district.