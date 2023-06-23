PSB hands over Aikman’s salary cheque to PHF  

LAHORE - The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) handed over the salary cheque of former coach Siegfried Aikman to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Thursday. According to a press release issued by PHF, the PSB has released the salary for the period November 2021 to April 2022. DG PSB Shoaib Khoso gave the cheque to PHF Secretary Haider Hussain in the presence of Member Selection Committee and Olympian Shakeel Abbasi. PHF Secretary Haider Hussain said that he is thankful to DG PSB Shoaib Khoso and IPC Minister Ehsan Mazari for their special measures and cooperation in relation to the payment of foreign coach’s salary,” the press release stated.

“The sports board has initially paid the foreign coach’s salary for five months. He further said that the development of national sports is not an easy task without the support of the Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination and Pakistan Sports Board.

“PHF has ensured participation in international events despite financial difficulties and has also improved the international ranking. In the recent three international events, Pakistan won two medals. With this, the journey of development of Pakistan Hockey has started.

“Olympian Shakeel Abbasi said that DG Sports Board Shoaib Khoso is doing an exemplary job. He is playing an important role in the restoration of hockey by cooperating with the national game.”