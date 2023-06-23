PSX loses 68 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 68.75 points on Thursday, a slight negative change of 0.17 per cent, closing at 40,152.05 points against 40,220.80 points the previous day. A total of 116,478,645 shares were traded during the day as compared to 97,020,043 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.2.560 billion against Rs. 3.572 billion on the last trading day. As many as 309 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 106 of them recorded gains and 169 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 34 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 27,046,841 shares at Rs.1.68 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 25,455,644 shares at Rs.1.12 per share and Bank of Punjab with 3,297,500 shares at Rs.3.30 per share. Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.1,450.90 per share price, closing at Rs.23,449.90, whereas runner-up was Mehmood Tex with an Rs.28.85 rise in its per share price to Rs.648.85. Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.202.50 per share closing at Rs.6,447.50; followed by Bata (Pak) with Rs.57.00 decline to close at Rs.1,693.00.