Punjab cabinet rejects proposal to tax 5-acre farmers

Lahore - The Punjab cabinet which met here on Thursday with caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair rejected a proposal to tax the farmers possessing up to five acres of agriculture land.

The cabinet, however, decided to maintain the stamp duty rate at one percent and approved amendments to the First Schedule of the Stamp Act 1899. Besides, amendments to the Sales Tax on Services Act, 2012 were also approved abolishing all taxes and duties on IT business, education and training in Punjab.

Furthermore, the cabinet. which held its meeting in a building located in the old walled city, approved the extension of contracts for employees of the hepatitis and infection control program as well as the provincial TB control program.

Also, a significant decision was made to restore historical buildings and ancient gates across Punjab, including Lahore. The restoration of the 12 ancient gates of Lahore to their original grandeur was entrusted to the Director- General of the Walled City of Lahore Authority by the CM.

DG WCLA provided a briefing on the restoration of historical buildings and expressed gratitude to the chief minister and the cabinet for their support, which was appreciated by the cabinet.

The cabinet also approved the renewal of the agreement regarding new issues and the scope of the Punjab Health Facilities Management Company. Various matters related to the Universal Health Insurance Program in Punjab were also approved. Additionally, the extension of contracts for 605 employees of the Directorate General of Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education was approved.