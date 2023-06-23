Rabia Sultan arrested in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE - Rabia Sultan, wife of former governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema, was arrested by police from the premises of Anti-Terrorism Court, here on Thursday. According to a press release, Rabia Sultan was wanted by police in the investigation of attack on Jinnah House. Evidence of Rabia Sultan’s presence was found during the attack on Jinnah House on May 9 and her presence has also been proved through geo-fencing. The police were searching Rabia Sultan who was arrested today. The anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of 197 accused, including fashion designer Khadija Shah, a daughter of ex-advisor to chief minister Punjab Salman Shah, Sanam Javed, Aalia Hamza, Tayyaba Raja and others, in Jinnah House (corps commander’s house in Lahore) attack case. However, the court granted post-arrest bail to 33 accused, Maryam Mazari, Ayesha Masood, Huma Saeed, Maria Khan, Farhat Farooq and others, and directed them to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar announced the reserved verdict on bail petitions of 230 accused. A day earlier, the court had reserved the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties. In final arguments, the defence counsel argued before the court that their clients did not have any link with the case and they were implicated with mala fide intention. They pleaded with the court to grant benefit of the bail to their clients.