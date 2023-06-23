Friday, June 23, 2023
Rabia Sultan arrested in Jinnah House attack case

Staff Reporter
June 23, 2023
LAHORE  -    Ra­bia Sultan, wife of former gov­ernor Umar Sarfraz Cheema, was arrested by police from the premises of Anti-Terror­ism Court, here on Thursday. According to a press release, Rabia Sultan was wanted by police in the investigation of attack on Jinnah House. Evi­dence of Rabia Sultan’s pres­ence was found during the at­tack on Jinnah House on May 9 and her presence has also been proved through geo-fenc­ing. The police were searching Rabia Sultan who was arrest­ed today. The anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday dis­missed post-arrest bail peti­tions of 197 accused, including fashion designer Khadija Shah, a daughter of ex-advisor to chief minister Punjab Salman Shah, Sanam Javed, Aalia Ham­za, Tayyaba Raja and others, in Jinnah House (corps command­er’s house in Lahore) attack case. However, the court grant­ed post-arrest bail to 33 ac­cused, Maryam Mazari, Ayesha Masood, Huma Saeed, Maria Khan, Farhat Farooq and oth­ers, and directed them to sub­mit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar an­nounced the reserved verdict on bail petitions of 230 accused. A day earlier, the court had re­served the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the par­ties. In final arguments, the de­fence counsel argued before the court that their clients did not have any link with the case and they were implicated with mala fide intention. They pleaded with the court to grant benefit of the bail to their clients.

Staff Reporter

