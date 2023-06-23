Robbers snatch weapons from policemen

KARACHI-Robbers have become so fearless that they snatched service weapons from three policemen and a private weapon from a citizen in Karachi on Thursday.According to the media reports, the incident occurred in Mansehra Colony when some unidentified suspects snatched service weapons from three policemen posted in Shrafi Goth police station and fled the scene riding two motorcycles.

A private citizen, who was accompanying the cops, was also deprived of his self defense weapon. Authorities have summoned the policemen for further investigations regarding the incident. A case has been registered against unknown suspects. Many reports have become surfaced that the Outlaws have-started targeting police in Karachi more frequently in recent days. Previously, some robbers snatched service rifle from a policeman in Sukhan area, but the police could not arrest the culprits so far.

Workers lynching: Karachi police arrest prime suspect

Karachi police on Thursday arrested the prime suspect in Telecom workers lynching case in Karachi’s Machar Colony on the pretext of dacoits. Last year, a mob lynched two persons in Machar Colony who were later identified as the workers of a telecom company.

Keamari police officials arrested the prime suspect in the mob lynching of the telecom employees.

Moulvi Khalil was involved in the killing of two telecom employees, the police said and added already more than 40 people are arrested in the same case.

Police said that eight suspects were identified with the help of available videos of the lynching incident. Police added that names, addresses and other information were collected about the eight suspects who were involved in hurling stones.

Earlier, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Kemari said Machar Colony is a backward area of the city and the enraged mob attacked the employees of the telecom company on the rumours that dacoits landed in the area to kidnap children.

An eyewitness said panic erupted in the area when they were providing security to the anti-polio teams in the area. He said the enraged mob attacked the employees of the Telecom Company and policemen who interfered to save their lives.