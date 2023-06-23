SBP Inter-Division Men’s, Women’s Archery C’ship inaugurated

LAHORE-Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail inaugurated Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Inter-Division Men’s, Women’s Archery Championship at a grand opening ceremony at Bhurban Stadium, Murree on Thursday.

All the Divisional Sports Officers of province including Divisional Sports Officer Lahore Tariq Khanzada, Waheed Babar (Rawalpindi), Rana Nadeem Anjum (Multan), Tariq Nazir (Sargodha), Manzar Farid Shah (Gujranwala) and District Sports Officer Rahimyar Khan M Ishfaq were also present on this occasion. Special archers from different parts of Punjab and some archery players from Karachi also participated in the opening ceremony.

DG SBP Dr Asif Tufail was introduced to all participating players and officials. Addressing the opening ceremony, Dr Tufail said that he is quite happy to see such a large number ofmale and female archery players taking part in this mega event in the extreme hot weather. “We will try to organise events of other sports apart from archery in Murree. The issues of Murree ground will also be resolved and in this regard, we will utilize all channels so that this beautiful venue could be used for the promotion of sports properly,” he added.

The DG SBP said that Sports Board Punjab could organize a couple of more sports events in Murree in July. He directed the officials concerned to maintain the beauty of the useful sports venue. “The SBP is organising summer camps in which thousands of young male and female players participating and polishing their sports skills during the free time of summer vacations under the supervision of qualified coaches.

“We will also include Inter-Division Men’s and Women’s Archery Championship in our Annual Sports Calendar activities to provide archery players maximum playing opportunities,” he elaborated.

Dr Asif lauded the arrangements of Divisional Sports Officers Rawalpindi Waheed Babar and Gujranwala Manzar Farid Shah for participation in Inter-Division Men’s, Women’s Archery Championship. He said that this time the game archery has been chosen to mark the Olympic Day. He also reviewed different aspectsfor the construction of a top-class hostel in Murree.

In this regard, Divisional Sports Officers Rawalpindi Waheed Babar and Gujranwala Manzar Farid Shah also briefed him. He also met with President Murree Press Club and other local journalists. On the first day, all the participating teams took part in round matches of Inter-Division Men’s, Women’s Archery Championship.