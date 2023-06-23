Friday, June 23, 2023
Sec 144 imposed in Dera during Eid days

Agencies
June 23, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

DI KHAN   -   Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan has imposed Section 144 in the district with immediate effect to ensure the protection of the life and property of the people and to prevent any untoward incident during Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a notification issued by the district administration, the collection of sacrificial animals’ skins by the proscribed organizations would be banned. A complete ban was imposed on the display of arms, aerial firing, fireworks, and the sale of petrol in open bottles.

There would also be a ban on the use of sound systems, loudspeakers and wall chalking in streets and public places besides playing audio-video cassettes containing hatred and sectarianism and printing of such material would also be prohibited.

