Senior female lawyer shot dead in ‘target killing’ in Attock

ATTOCK - A senior female lawyer was shot dead in the broad daylight ‘target killing’ case in the Pindigheb Town of Attock on Thursday, police and the lawyers’ community confirmed.

The CCTV footage revealed that as soon as Kubra Sheikh advocate, came out from a private clinic in Mohallah Gulzarabad alongwith another female law­yer to board her car, a man wearing black cloth in her 40s hiding there appeared and shot her twice in her back and fled away from the scene successfully. The injured female lawyer was transported to the tehsil headquarters hospital (THQ) and later to Rawalpindi due to her critical injuries but died on the way in the rescue 1122 ambulance. Pindigheb police registered a murder case and launched further investigation