Friday, June 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Senior female lawyer shot dead in ‘target killing’ in Attock

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 23, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

ATTOCK   -   A senior female lawyer was shot dead in the broad daylight ‘target killing’ case in the Pindigheb Town of Attock on Thursday, police and the lawyers’ community confirmed. 

The CCTV footage revealed that as soon as Kubra Sheikh advocate, came out from a private clinic in Mohallah Gulzarabad alongwith another female law­yer to board her car, a man wearing black cloth in her 40s hiding there appeared and shot her twice in her back and fled away from the scene successfully. The injured female lawyer was transported to the tehsil headquarters hospital (THQ) and later to Rawalpindi due to her critical injuries but died on the way in the rescue 1122 ambulance. Pindigheb police registered a murder case and launched further investigation

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1687416269.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023