Friday, June 23, 2023
Shalimar Express Train to run via Faisalabad from July 1

June 23, 2023
LAHORE   -   Pakistan Railways will operate 27-Up/28-Down Shali­mar Express Train via Faisalabad to Karachi instead of Sahiwal to fa­cilitate passengers from July 01. PR sources said on Thursday the train will leave Lahore and Karachi at the same time 6:00 am for its destina­tions via Faisalabad. On its way to Karachi, the train will reach Faisala­bad at 8:10 a.m. and will leave after 5 minutes. The train will reach at Ka­rachi at 12:55 in the night. Whereas, on its way to Lahore, Shalimar Ex­press Train will reach Faisalabad at 09:45 pm while it will reach Lahore at 11:55 p.m. It is pertinent to men­tion that the train has been equipped with best facilities.

