Siraj comes down hard on PPP over Karachi mayor election

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq on Friday fired a broadside at the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), saying the latter was having a history of doing rigging, corruption and horse-trading.

Addressing a public gathering, Siraj took a swipe at the PPP, claiming, “The PPP leaders cannot compete us". The electoral watchdog had failed to hold transparent elections, he chided the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

"When it came to holding the elections, the ECP fell short of justice," he added.

“The aim of the PPP to win the Karachi mayor election is to grab the state land after coming into the power,” Siraj asserted.

- Karachiites want to get rid of 'mafia': Rehman -

Earlier today, JI senior leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman poked fun at political rivals on Friday, saying the Karachi's residents wanted the "mafia out of the city".

Rehman expressed his opinion by claiming the JI was the "biggest party" in the city. "They [mafia] seek to enthral whatever is left," he claimed.

He chided former president Asif Ali Zardari, saying, "The people of Karachi have defeated you [former president Asif Ali Zardari]. Through NRO, Asif Ali Zardari altered the Karachi mayor election results".

Rehman assailed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), claiming, "The electoral watchdog had assisted the mafia."

On Thursday, Rehman asked the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to reciprocate fair play in accordance with the Karachi mayor election.

Addressing an event, Mr Rehman said, "Everyone had seen what happened on the day of the mayor election, If we accept this election, subsequent elections will likewise be rigged".

Rehman added, "Even PPP leaders thought the JI had the right to elect Karachi's mayor".

"People tell me that it would be best to leave the country right now. In response, I advise people to keep working hard and not give up," Rehman continued.