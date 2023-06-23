SIU arrests two of robbers gang  

KARACHI - The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two of a robbers gang from Aram Bagh area and recovered illegal weapons from their possession. Arrested were identified as Fazaluddin and Nizamuddin, according to SSP SIU. The arrested accused and their other accomplices were involved in several street crimes. The gang was involved in snatching cash from citizens outside banks at gunpoint.

They revealed that they snatched more than Rs. 2.5 million in cash, several mobile phones and other valuable items at gunpoint in more than a dozen street crimes. They committed these crimes in Gulshan Iqbal, Ferozabad, Bahadurabad, New Town, Malir City, Darakhshan, Boat Basin, Clifton, Zamzama and other areas. The gang of the accused committed the last robbery about few days ago in New Town in which they snatched Rs. 1 million from a car rider who was leaving the bank with cash.

The accused Fazal Deen had already been arrested in many other cases. Cases under the Sindh Arms Act had been registered against the accused upon the recovery of illegal arms.