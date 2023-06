SU Advanced Studies and Research Board awards 23 PhD, 63 MPhil degrees  

HYDERABAD - The Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of the University of Sindh has awarded 23 PhD and 63 MPhil degrees to scholars in various disciplines. The decision of awarding degrees to scholars has been made in 146th ASRB meeting which chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, and attended by the Pro-Vice Chancellor Thatta Thatta Campus Prof. Dr Rafique Memon, Deans of various Faculties including Prof. Dr. Khalilur Rehman Khoumbhati, Prof. Dr. Javed Ahmed Chandio, Prof. Dr. Naeem Tariq Narejo, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khan Sangi, Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Almani, Prof. Dr. Hamadullah Kakepoto, Director QEC Dr. Altaf Nizamani, Prof. Dr. Nizamuddin Channa, Prof. Dr. Rafique Ahmed Chandio, Dr Sardar Shah, Dr. Qasim Nizamani, Dr. Gulsher Leghari, Anwar Channa and Babar Pathan. The meeting awarded PhD degrees to 23 scholars including Gul Ameer Sumbal, Shahnila Almani, Niaz Ali Malghani, Raja Karim Bakhsh Bhatti, Shahnila Shah in Analytical Chemistry, Abdul Ghani Memon in Organic Chemistry, Safia Parveen Sohoo, Abdul Latif Hubshi, Shabana Rasheed Anjum, Ali Sher and Fareeza Danish Butt in Islamic Culture, Raheela Noor Memon, Fahmida Channa, Munir Ahmed Prince, Saika Sanam Solangi and Ambreen Akhtar in Zoology, Sara Mahesar in Mathematics, Irum Jabin Syed and Rukhsana Pathan in Urdu, Muhammad Ali Nizamani and Nosheen Khaskhali in Economics, Mitho Khan Bhatti in Public Administration and Syed Muhammad Mubashir Shah in Pharmaceutics.