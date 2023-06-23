United States chosen as host for expanded FIFA Club World Cup in 2025

The FIFA Council has unanimously awarded the United States the privilege of hosting the new and expanded 32-team FIFA Club World Cup in 2025.

The decision, made during a video conference meeting at the Home of FIFA, took into account the country's exceptional infrastructure, service capabilities, and strategic objectives for the tournament. The selection of the United States aligns with FIFA's goal of maximizing synergies with the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026™ and promoting football development in North America. The specific dates, venues, and match schedule for the tournament will be finalized through discussions with relevant stakeholders.

"FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will represent the pinnacle of elite professional men's club football, and the United States, with its established infrastructure and immense local interest, is the perfect host to inaugurate this global tournament," expressed FIFA President Gianni Infantino. "With the participation of top clubs from around the world, fans from every continent will converge in the United States in two years' time to witness this significant milestone in our mission to truly globalize football." Earlier this year, the FIFA Council confirmed the slot allocation per confederation and the key access principles for the event.

BIDDING PROCESS FOR FIFA WORLD CUP 2030™ POSTPONED

In order to ensure thorough consultation with all key stakeholders for the FIFA World Cup 2030™, which commemorates the centenary of the prestigious men's football tournament, the FIFA Council has agreed to delay the formal launch of the bidding process. The Bidding Regulations will be presented for approval at the next FIFA Council meeting scheduled for September/October 2023, followed by the official launch of the bidding process. The announcement of the host(s) by the FIFA Congress will also be moved from Q3 2024 to Q4 2024.

The FIFA Council has also approved the Overview of Hosting Requirements for the FIFA World Cup 2030™. This comprehensive document, prepared by the FIFA administration, aims to provide all interested member associations with a clear understanding of the competition's hosting requirements, encompassing infrastructure, legal framework, and environmental and social objectives.

REGULATIONS FOR FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ PRELIMINARY COMPETITION APPROVED

Furthermore, the FIFA Council has given its approval for the Regulations governing the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Preliminary Competition, set to commence in September 2023. "With 48 teams participating in the next FIFA World Cup, the tournament will have an unprecedented impact on world football, especially as more nations will have the opportunity to secure their place to shine on the global stage," emphasized President Infantino.

HOSTS FOR FIFA CONGRESS AND UPCOMING TOURNAMENTS

In addition, the FIFA Council has confirmed that the 74th FIFA Congress, scheduled for May 17, 2024, will be hosted in Bangkok, Thailand. The Council has also appointed Indonesia as the host of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™, Colombia as the host of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2024™, the Dominican Republic as the host of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2024™, and Uzbekistan as the host of the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™.

Specific dates for these tournaments will be announced in due course. Notably, the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2023™, originally planned for November 16-26, 2023, has been rescheduled to take place from February 15-25, 2024, in the United Arab Emirates.