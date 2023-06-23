US CG William K Makaneole visits flood-hit area of Rajanpur

RAJANPUR - US Consul General, La­hore Consulate, William K Makaneole on Thursday visited a flood-hit village of tahsil Rojhan Mazari, district Rajanpur, where he talked to the people for some time and witnessed how they were doing life in challenging circumstances.

The US Consul General met with all the flood-hit people of Balachani village and had a frank conver­sation with them on how they were doing life in odd circumstances. He also en­quired about their socio-economic conditions and witnessed their mud brick houses, and took a keen in­terest in their cattle heads.

Upon arrival at Balachani village, the US Consul Gen­eral was received by Sardar Dost Ali Khan Mazari who presented him traditional ‘Ajrak’ and Sindhi cap. Dis­trict government officials gave him detailed briefing on the devastation caused by floods triggered by torren­tial rains in south Punjab.

Earlier, William K Makaneole met with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rajan­pur Dr Mansoor Ahmad Khan Baloch at his office. The DC gave him a briefing on socio-economic aspects of life in Rajanpur, culture, heritage, law and order sit­uation and the development projects under execution there. The DC also briefed him on hill torrents that of­ten cause flooding. The US Consul General also visited an exhibition of traditional items and embroidered clothes where Deputy Di­rector Social Welfare Shazia Nawaz gave him a brief­ing on products and skilled workforce involved in their preparation.

Later, the US Consul Gen­eral also visited the mauso­leum of renowned Sufi saint and poet Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed in Kot Mi­than where he laid ‘Chadar’ on the grave of the Sufi poet and offered Fateha. He was received by ADCG Sifatullah Khan, AC Amir Khan Jalbani, Khawaja Rawal Moin Ko­reja, CEO education, District Manager Auqaf Hafeezullah Khan and others. He also spent time listening to tradi­tional ‘Qawwali’ at the Sama Hall of the mausoleum. He enjoyed the spiritually rich poetry of the Sufi poet and heaped praise on Sufi poets and saints for their services to humanity.