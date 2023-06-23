Usman, Zainab win cycling golds in Special Olympics; Haider earns silver in weightlifting

LAHORE-Pakistan’s Usman Qamar and Zainab Ali Raza won gold medals in the cycling event of the 16th Special Olympic World Games.

Usman Qamar completed the time trial 2 km race in 5 minutes and 2.12 seconds while Zainab Ali Raza completed the distance of 2 km in 6 minutes 49.29 seconds. So far, Usman Qamar has won two gold medals in the Special Olympic World Games. Zainab, who hails from Lahore, has been training for event for the last two years at Bagh-e-Jinnah. Her coach is Maham Tariq, who worked hard on her. Her parents have been supporting her in her efforts on sports front. She is extremely happy after winning gold medal for the country and attributed it to the hard work of her coach Maham Tariq and support of her parents.

Pakistan’s Muhammad Safeer Abid Rizvi completed the 25 km race distance in 53 minutes 34.85 seconds to win the silver medal. In the 83 kg weight class category of the powerlifting event, Pakistan’s Haider Ahmed won silver in the squat of 83 weight class category of powerlifting event, bronze in the bench press, bronze in the deadlift and silver medal in combined weight with overall weight lifting of 250 kg.

Pakistan’s Maria Manzoor won silver in the bench press of the 69 weight class category and a bronze medal in combined weight. Sana of Pakistan came fourth with 1 minute 26.82 in the quarterfinals of the athletics 400 meters race. In badminton, Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 21-18 and 21-15 while Macao defeated China by 21-17 and 21-15. In the field hockey mixed event, Pakistan defeated Paraguay 5-0. In the second match, Pakistan defeated Bulgaria 5-4 and qualified for the semifinals. In the women’s basketball event, Bulgaria won by 21 points against Pakistan’s 11 points.

In the unified men’s table tennis event, Imtisham Danish and Adeel Khan of Pakistan won bronze medal by winning 3-2 against France. In the women’s event, Faiza Qamar and Iman Amir of Pakistan won bronze medal with a 3-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. While swimmer Fatima Khan finished fifth in the 25m freestyle, all three Pakistani swimmers bettered their records at the World Games.