Woman attempting to sell kidnapped child arrested

LAHORE - The Lahore police and Punjab Safe Cit­ies Authority (PSCA) collaborated to swiftly rescue a seven-month-old child, who had been kidnapped. The opera­tion, led by Qila Gujjar Singh Police, in coordination with the PSCA, resulted in the safe recovery of the abducted child, Subhan. A woman, named Farzana, had picked up a sleeping child in the house, on which the child’s parents called the police on 15 Emergency number to re­port abduction. Qila Gujjar Singh po­lice took immediate action and started searching for the child through the Safe City cameras. Through the Safe City cameras use, a woman named Farzana was identified. Promptly, the police ap­prehended the suspect and successfully reunited the child with the family. The parents express gratitude to police and the Safe Cities for swift recovery of child. SP Arslan Zahid said the motive behind kidnapping was to sell the child for Rs 250,000. A case has been registered against the accused, and legal proceed­ings are under way.