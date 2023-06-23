Young man shot dead

LO WER DIR - Unknown assailants gunned down a youngster in the Lower Dir district, police confirmed on Thursday. According to the media reports, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Chakdara police station when unidentified culprits opened fire on a youngster. As a result the youngster later identified as Abbas Khan son of Khalid Nawab of Darbar Romora village succumbed to his injuries on the spot.Police sources said that the dead body was taken into custody and shifted to THQ Hospital Chakdara for medico-legal procedure.