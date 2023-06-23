Friday, June 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Young man shot dead

Agencies
June 23, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

LO WER DIR   -   Unknown assailants gunned down a youngster in the Lower Dir district, police confirmed on Thursday. According to the media reports, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Chakdara police station when unidentified culprits opened fire on a youngster. As a result the youngster later identified as Abbas Khan son of Khalid Nawab of Darbar Romora village succumbed to his injuries on the spot.Police sources said that the dead body was taken into custody and shifted to THQ Hospital Chakdara for medico-legal procedure.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1687416269.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023