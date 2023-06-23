Zardari says ready to sign charter of economy

Former president Asif Ali Zardari stated on Friday that the charter of economy was need of the hour.

Speaking to industralists in the provincial capital of Punjab, the PPP co-chairman underscored the nation's potential and dubbed the country as a "golden basket". The nation has been blessed with an abundance of resources by Allah Almighty, he added.

"I am willing to sign the charter of economy. Investors are becoming uneasy and moving their money abroad," Zardari added.

"I have reviewed the exports of Bangladesh. Bangladesh is a buyer of Indian products," Zardari stated.

He stated that "made in Bangladesh" labels have been applied to Indian fabrics in Bangladesh.

Zardari asserted the country's commerce must receive urgent attention in order to boost the economy since he thought the entire world was facing inflation. By encouraging trade, he continued, "the economy of the nation can be stabilised."

Speaking about the ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Zardari said, "The project in line with the Iran-Pakistan pipeline will also start soon as the relationships between Saudi Arabia and Iran are getting better."

The former president poked fun at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, saying, "I had told the cricketer at the parliament to focus on the charter of economy. However, that person had no knowledge in this area and he did nothing".

He emphasised that all political stakeholders must work together for the country's future to be prosperous.