LAHORE-Irshad B Anjum , CEO Flatties Group of Hotels, has announced the appointment Zulqarnain Chaudhry as GM Falettis Express Shimla Hills Lahòre. Zulqarnain Chaudhary, a seasoned hotelier, has built more than 25 years career in hospitality sector, a career that has taken him to various important posts at different hotels of Pakistan.