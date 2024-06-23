102,816 provided emergency tretment during Eid in KP

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Saturday released the Eid performance report of health centres in 37 districts.

According to the DHIS Cell of the Health Department, 102,816 emergency patients were provided with health services in the three days of Eid-ul-Azha. Among these patients, 3640 cases of maternal and child cases were examined in which 1,692 deliveries occurred. During this time, 246 major cases and 7,166 cases of minor operations were dealt with, the report said.

During Eid-ul-Azha, 582 cases of dog bites and 20 cases of snake bites were reported in non-MTI hospitals, which were provided timely vaccination and other health services, it said.

3285 patients provided treatment in Timergara DHQs

As many as 3285 patients have provided treatment services in the casualty department of District Headquarter Hospital Timergara during the Eid holidays.

Talking to media persons on Saturday, Medical Superintendent of District Headquarters Hospital Timergara, Dr Asghar Ali said that the doctors, paramedics, and other health staff who were specially trained to deal with any emergency were there and provided treatment to the people who visited during the Eid holidays.

During Eid, 3285 people came to the Department of Accidents and Causality of Timergara Hospital for treatment. He said some of the patients were also referred to hospitals in Peshawar for treatment.

He said that during Eid, the citizens of different areas of Lower Dir, Upper Dir and Bajaur were also treated. He said that there are specialist doctors for all diseases in Timergara Hospital and the citizens are being treated without any discrimination.