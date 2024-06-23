Sunday, June 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

11 policemen punished on absence from duty, negligence

Staff Reporter
June 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD    -   City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil punished 11 policemen on absence from duty, negligence, lethargy, delinquency and poor performance. During an orderly room meeting here on Saturday, he dismissed sub-inspector from service on charge of absence from duty whereas one constable was demoted one step in salary. Similarly, 12-year service of 12 police cops was confiscated in addition to imposing fine on another official. The CPO issued warning to a sub-inspector in addition to censuring three cops. He also accepted six appeals and issued direction for initiating an inquiry on one appeal in addition to rejecting 12 other appeals.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1719026526.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024