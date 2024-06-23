11 policemen punished on absence from duty, negligence

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil punished 11 policemen on absence from duty, negligence, lethargy, delinquency and poor performance. During an orderly room meeting here on Saturday, he dismissed sub-inspector from service on charge of absence from duty whereas one constable was demoted one step in salary. Similarly, 12-year service of 12 police cops was confiscated in addition to imposing fine on another official. The CPO issued warning to a sub-inspector in addition to censuring three cops. He also accepted six appeals and issued direction for initiating an inquiry on one appeal in addition to rejecting 12 other appeals.