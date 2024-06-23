11 political activists of PTI sent on 3-day physical remand by ATC 

ISLAMABAD - Anti-Terrorism Court - II Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra has allowed a 3 day physical remand of 11 PTI workers arrested on Friday from Bahria Enclave, Islamabad for taking out rally for release of Imran Khan from jail. Judge Sipra was presiding over a hearing at ATC, Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad on Saturday. Shoaib Shaheen, Amir Mughal, Alamgir Khan were also nominated in the FIR 246 registered at P.S. Banigala on Friday. President Islamabad High Court Bar Association, Riasat Azad, Adv. Mirza Asim Baig and other lawyers were representing PTI leaders. Riasat Azad argued before the court that if you look at the footage of the rally, no worker can be seen holding batons. Judge Sipra asked the investigation officer I.O. CTD, why do you need 7 days physical remand to which the I.O. replied, for recovery. Judge Sipra remarked just for recovery or something else to which I.O. said recovery. Judge Sipra showed displeasure over the response of the I.O. and remarked that, all the I.O.’s of Islamabad need to get back to police academy for training, physical remand is never granted for recovery only. Prusecutor, Raja Naveed Hussain jumped in the proceedings and told the court that they’re seeking remand for recovery and for further investigations as well. Riasat Azad told the court that the FIR is fictitious and false. There was no altercation between police and protestors at the protest and nothing was taken away from police as well. Freedom of expression and right to assemble are the basic rights of citizens under Article 16 and 17 of constitution. Judge Sipra remarked that have you assailed Section 144? Who will decide violation of Section 144; court or someone standing on the street? You were granted bail yesterday for violation of Section 144 and here you’re standing again in the courtroom for same violation. After hearing the arguments, Shoaib Shaheen, Amir Mughal, and Alamgir Khan were granted interim pre-arrest bail on surety bonds on Rs10,000 each, meanwhile, 11 protestors were sent on physical remand for 3 days by Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra.