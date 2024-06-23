Sunday, June 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

19 development projects for Sialkot district included in ADP: DC

Says that Rs1,055m are earmarked for seven sports projects across four tehsils

Our Staff Reporter
June 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT   -   The Punjab government has included 19 new development projects in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for Sialkot district in the current fiscal year’s budget. These projects encompass a variety of initiatives including 16 highway projects, 7 sports projects, and establishment of a general bus stand, along with plans to relocate government offices as part of the annual ADP. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain shared these updates during a District Development Committee meeting, where Deputy Director (Development) Muhammad Asif provided a detailed briefing. Highlighting key road sector projects, Zulqarnain mentioned significant undertakings such as the Old Airport Road costing Rs 1947 million, the Badiana-Chawinda-Zafarwal Road at Rs 1 billion, the Chawinda-Sabzpir Road at Rs 724 million, and several others including the Kalasswala to Qila Kalarwala Road, Badiana-Mirajke Road, and Wazirabad-Daska Road. The cumulative estimated cost for these road projects totals Rs 7445 million. Furthermore, Zulqarnain disclosed that Rs 1055 million are earmarked for seven sports projects across four tehsils, namely Sialkot City, Daska, Chawinda, and Pasrur City, as well as for Kotli Syed Ameer, Saranwali, and Sambrial. Regarding infrastructure improvements, he noted an initial allocation of Rs 200 million for relocation of the General Bus Stand outside the city limits and funding for a feasibility report on relocating government offices to Aimenabad Road. Additionally, the new development programme includes a drainage scheme in Khewa Bajwa. Zulqarnain directed relevant officials to promptly prepare the PC-I for these initiatives and submit them for approval to the competent authorities without delay.

TTP’s terror financier arrested from Jamshoro

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1719026526.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024