19 development projects for Sialkot district included in ADP: DC

SIALKOT - The Punjab government has included 19 new development projects in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for Sialkot district in the current fiscal year’s budget. These projects encompass a variety of initiatives including 16 highway projects, 7 sports projects, and establishment of a general bus stand, along with plans to relocate government offices as part of the annual ADP. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain shared these updates during a District Development Committee meeting, where Deputy Director (Development) Muhammad Asif provided a detailed briefing. Highlighting key road sector projects, Zulqarnain mentioned significant undertakings such as the Old Airport Road costing Rs 1947 million, the Badiana-Chawinda-Zafarwal Road at Rs 1 billion, the Chawinda-Sabzpir Road at Rs 724 million, and several others including the Kalasswala to Qila Kalarwala Road, Badiana-Mirajke Road, and Wazirabad-Daska Road. The cumulative estimated cost for these road projects totals Rs 7445 million. Furthermore, Zulqarnain disclosed that Rs 1055 million are earmarked for seven sports projects across four tehsils, namely Sialkot City, Daska, Chawinda, and Pasrur City, as well as for Kotli Syed Ameer, Saranwali, and Sambrial. Regarding infrastructure improvements, he noted an initial allocation of Rs 200 million for relocation of the General Bus Stand outside the city limits and funding for a feasibility report on relocating government offices to Aimenabad Road. Additionally, the new development programme includes a drainage scheme in Khewa Bajwa. Zulqarnain directed relevant officials to promptly prepare the PC-I for these initiatives and submit them for approval to the competent authorities without delay.