2 persons killed, 2 injured in capital 

ISLAMABAD - As many as two persons were gunned down while two others got injured in last 36 hours in different areas of federal capital, informed sources on Saturday. Police have managed to arrest two suspects after filing separate murder cases against the killers, they said. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and DIG Operations Syed Ali Raza have taken notice of the murder cases and directed the subbordinates to arrest the other accused involved in henious crime, according to a police spokesman. According to sources, a young man was killed in limits of Police Station Aabpara in an targeted attack allegedly by unknown assailants. After committing crime, the killers managed to escape from the scene. Heavy contingent of police rushed to crime scene and collected evidence besides recording statements of witnesses as part of their investigation. The body of the deceased was moved to PIMS for autopsy, sources said.

In yet another incident, a man was murdered while two others injured during a brawl between two parties, at Madina Town, the precinct of PS Khanna, according to sources. The deceased was identified as Atlas, whose body was moved to PIMS for postmortem. A large number of heirs and area people also staged a protest demonstration at Sanam Chowk against the murder of man by blocking road triggering massive traffic jam and causing immense troubles for commuters and pedestrians. A police team led by SHO PS Khanna, arrived at the site and negotiated with the protestors. He shared with the protestors that police investigators booked five persons in murder case and had arrested two suspects. On this, the protestors dispersed peacefully.