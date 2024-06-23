42 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strikes on houses in Gaza City

GAZA CITY - At least 42 more Palestinians were martyred in Israeli attacks on districts of Gaza City in the north of the Palestinian enclave on Saturday, the director of the Hamas-run government media office said.

According to health officials in Gaza, fifty-two Palestinians were martyred or left missing in Israeli strikes near Gaza city on Saturday.

They said that at least 38 bodies arrived at Al Ahli Baptist Hospital and 14 people are still missing under the rubble of homes and buildings. Video from two of the areas targeted shows extensive destruction and multiple casualties after large explosions. The Civil Defense Directorate said that a number of people remained under the rubble after Israeli aircraft targeted a house near the Batsh cemetery in the Al Tuffah neighborhood, which is east of Gaza City.

Another strike was reported against a residential block in Al Shati, another neighborhood near Gaza City. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in a brief statement Saturday, claimed that IDF fighter jets had struck “Hamas military infrastructure” sites in the area of Gaza City.

A medical rescue worker in the area told reporters that the airstrike at Al Shati camp felt like an “earthquake.” “There has been a targeting of Al Shati camp near Al Sousi Mosque, which was like an earthquake hitting a whole residential block. “There are entire families under the destroyed houses.”

Local resident Abu Mahmoud Al-Karir said: “Just a while ago, people were acting normally, some were buying goods, others were at home.

“Then the occupation’s planes came and bombed this residential block. As you can see, an entire block has been obliterated. Tall buildings were leveled to the ground, now buried under the earth.”

It comes after the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said at least 22 people were killed in a strike that hit civilians sheltering in southern Gaza on Friday.

The strike hit the tents of displaced people in the Palestinian town of Mawasi, parts of which have been identified by the Israeli military as a humanitarian zone.

Israel has been intensifying its operation in nearby Rafah, where it launched an offensive last month as part of its campaign to dismantle Hamas in Gaza. A Gazan official said Israel’s military was pushing deeper into Rafah and was nearing the coast. The total number of deaths in the Gaza Strip since October 7 now stands at 37,551, with 85,911 injuries, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza. Israel launched its offensive in Gaza following the Hamas attacks of October 7, which killed around 1,200 people.

Exchanges of fire across the Lebanese border between Israel and the Hezbollah have also escalated, raising fears of an even wider war.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the cross-border hostilities must not turn Lebanon into “another Gaza”, warning of the risk of a catastrophe “beyond imagination”. His warning came as Israel stepped up its strikes in the Gaza Strip.

The fighting continued on Saturday, with witnesses reporting gun battles between fighters and Israeli forces in Gaza City.

Witnesses also reported Israeli helicopters firing at militants in the city’s Zeitun neighbourhood.

The Israeli military said Saturday its “fighter jets struck two Hamas military infrastructure sites in the area of Gaza City”.

Witnesses said the strikes hit the Al-Shati camp and Draj Tufah neighbourhood. They said at least four residential buildings and nearby houses were destroyed.

Earlier, the military said troops had continued to carry out operations in central Gaza and that its jets had struck targets across the Palestinian territory.