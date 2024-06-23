50,500 power theft cases registered this year in Punjab

Lahore - The Punjab police said here on Saturday that more than 50,500 cases had been registered against electricity thieves from January 1 to June 21 across the province.

A total of 26,686 suspects involved in electricity theft were arrested from all districts of the province. In the provincial capital, 15,533 cases were registered, and more than 15,000 suspects were arrested.

Over 30,729 cases of electricity theft were challaned, resulting in penalties and fines for more than 3,600 individuals, who caused losses to the national exchequer.

IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that 660 police personnel in each district, including Lahore, are assisting in the ongoing campaign against electricity thieves. He instructed RPOs and DPOs to further intensify the crackdown across the province, emphasising a zero-tolerance policy and impartial actions against those harming the national treasury. The IGP directed that performance reports should be sent regularly to the Central Police Office.