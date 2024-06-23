Sunday, June 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Bilawal Bhutto condemns attack on security forces

Bilawal Bhutto condemns attack on security forces
June 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI    -    Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned an attack on the security forces’ vehicle in the Karam district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He expressed his grief over the martyrdom of five army men in a bomb blast, a Bilawal House communique said. Bilawal said that the entire nation including me expressed grief over the martyrdom of the bereaved families. He said that the Pakistani nation was well aware of every bloody face behind terrorism. He further said that terrorists would be sent to hell.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1719119975.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024