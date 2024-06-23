CDA to hold ‘Margalla Tree Drive Session’ on June 27

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is going to hold a ‘Margalla Tree Drive Session’ on June 27 (Thursday) at the Jinnah Convention Center from 4:00 p.m.to 6:00 pm. This decision was made during a meeting chaired by Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, which was also attended by environmental expert Rizwan Mehboob and other CDA officers. Muhammad Ali said that the authority would also invite all the stakeholders such as the corporate sector, volunteers, the general public and educational institutions in the session.

He said the basic purpose of this session is to involve the community in the upcoming Margalla Hills Tree Plantation Drive, scheduled for the first week of July. Muhammad Ali emphasized that the open house session will focus on ensuring the participation of all stakeholders in the preservation of the Margalla Hills.

He also mentioned that efforts will be made to address the damage caused by recent fires in the area. The campaign, which will run under the hashtags #CDACares and #TreeDriveMargallahHills, aims to protect and enhance the wildlife and vegetation of the Margalla Hills.

The corporate sector and other stakeholders will collaborate with the CDA for the plantation drive and the discussions during the session will center on measures to improve the beauty, greenery and protection of the Margalla Hills.

Meanwhile, Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Mohammad Ali Randhawa on Saturday arranged a reception in honor of sanitary workers who served on Eid-ul-Azha on the instructions of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

He announced to pay one month basic salary as bonus to CDA workers who performed best sanitation duty during Eid holidays in Islamabad.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the sanitary workers who made the Zero Waste City operation a success deserve to be congratulated and encouraged, said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in his message. He said that Islamabad got the honor of being the cleanest city due to the excellent communication and mutual cooperation of all the departments and the citizens including the employees and officers serving the city will be encouraged at all levels. Chairman CDA Mohammad Ali Randhawa, IG Islamabad Police, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and other officers attended the reception, a large number of sanitary workers served on Eid-ul-Azha also attended the reception.

CDA sanitary workers are grateful to the Federal Home Minister for encouraging them by sitting with their officers for the first time, the workers expressed their joy. Addressing the reception, Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that all the officers and our heroes sanitary workers worked with zeal. “I salute our heroes for making the Islamabad Zero Waste City operation a success”, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said. “May Allah honor us all and the name of Islamabad emerges as a unit”, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said. He said that for the first time, the Prime Minister of Pakistan congratulated everyone of you for your hard work.

The prestige of Islamabad has increased because of the sanitary workers, said CDA Chairman adding that the development work continued even during the days of Eid ul Azha, which has restored the confidence of the citizens in the institution.

Setting up a control room at Safe City and introducing biodegradable bags helped make the operation a success, CDA Chairman said.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon addressing the audience said that for the first time in the history of Islamabad, the services of sanitary workers were acknowledged at high level.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad deserve congratulations for bringing these unsung heroes of ours to the fore, IG Islamabad in his speech said.

He said that in order to keep the city clean, the workers did not bother day or night, nor did they see happy time with families as they were only engaged in work/ service on Eid days.