CM Maryam reviews performance of govt machinery, administrative issues

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviewed the overall performance of the government machinery on Eid-ul-Azha, besides other administrative issues in the province. Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, she said: “I am happy with the performance of my entire team, and congratulate them from the core of my heart. The journey of serving people should continue with the same spirit.” The CM appreciated commissioners, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and their teams over excellent performance on Eid, and directed them to dedicate one day in a week to solve public problems. She directed them to regularly visit hospitals and schools to report on building, electrical wiring and other issues. She added that every district should have a permanent control room for monitoring services on special occasions like Eid. Maryam Nawaz also appreciated the performance of Provincial Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique, In-charge CM Complaint Cell Shoaib Mirza and Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik. She noted the media, public representatives and people in general reacted positively to the Eid cleanup. PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif himself visited various areas to review arrangements, and appreciated the entire team for their hard work, she said and added that appreciation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was not less than an honour for the Punjab government. She highlighted the standard of cleanliness established on Eid must be maintained in any case. The CM appreciated the sanitation staff, saying that the sanitation arrangements in cities, towns and villages were not only satisfactory but excellent. She added after removing waste, the roads were washed and sprayed with water mixed with phenyl and rose water. She acknowledged the management and officials performed their duties diligently and did full justice to their jobs. Deputy Commissioners and their teams worked well to reduce bus fares, she said and noted that people should have got relief of reduction in fares when the fuel price has cone down. She added advance arrangements should be made in view of Muharram, floods and possible rains. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to create a sustainable mechanism to provide basic food items to the common man at affordable prices. The interest and convenience of people comes first, she said. Provincial Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Additional IG, Secretaries, Principal Secretary to the CM Sajid Zafar Dal and other relevant officers were also present. All commissioners and deputy commissioners attended the meeting via video link. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday took a notice of an incident of killing of local PML-N leader Ghulam Rabbani in Chishtian. cted the inspector general Police to investigate the incident and presented a report. The CM offered sincere condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family. She directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the businessman injured in the incident.