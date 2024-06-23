CM’s plan for smog-free Punjab initiated: Senior minister

Lahore - Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb announced, in a statement, that the second phase of the Chief Minister’s plan for a smog-free Punjab has been initiated to address the toxic fumes emitted by vehicles.

It has also been decided to implement a modern computerized system for vehicle fitness certificates across Punjab.

She stated that all vehicles with faulty engines, and those emitting carbon and smoke, will be inspected and linked with a QR code. The Chief Minister has directed strict enforcement. Every vehicle and motorcycle will be issued a QR code to eliminate pollution caused by smoke, and this QR code will be renewed annually. Advanced technology and Safe City cameras are being used to monitor vehicles emitting smoke rigorously.

Maryam Aurangzeb mentioned that after assuming office, Maryam Nawaz Sharif devised a comprehensive plan to make the entire Punjab smog-free. The plan includes measures to eliminate toxic and life-threatening smoke from industries, kilns, traffic, crop burning, plastic bags, and waste burning. As a result, significant improvements are being observed in controlling smoke emissions from traffic and vehicles.

Marriyam Aurangzeb added that the Environmental Protection Agency, police, and traffic staff would inspect the vehicle fitness certificates, and surveillance will be conducted through Safe City cameras. The Punjab government has also increased the rate of fines across the province, along with instructions for strict monitoring and enforcement of traffic laws.

She emphasised that strict actions against smoke-emitting vehicles were being taken to improve the environment. The chief minister has commended the EPA, traffic wardens, and police personnel for their effective measures against smoke-emitting vehicles.