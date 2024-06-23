Corporate agriculture can help transform Pakistan’s agri economy

ISLAMABAD - Corporate agriculture presents a promising path to transform Pakistan’s economy by modernising key practices. “As the global population continues to expand and urbanisation persists, it becomes more imperative to ascertain methodologies for augmenting food production to meet escalating demands. One solution to this challenge is to support corporate farming,” noted M Hanif, a senior scientific officer at the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC).

He said one of the primary advantages of corporate farming was its potential to significantly boost agricultural productivity. “By leveraging economies of scale, corporate farms can invest in advanced technologies, high-quality seeds, and modern irrigation systems that are often beyond the reach of small-scale farmers. This leads to higher crop yields, better quality produce and increased overall output.” “For instance, large-scale mechanisation in corporate farming reduces labour costs and increases the speed and precision of farming operations. Modern machinery, such as tractors, harvesters, and seeders, enable more efficient land preparation, planting, and harvesting processes. As a result, corporate farms can produce more crops per acre compared to traditional farming methods.”

Hanif said, “The economic impact of corporate farming in Pakistan cannot be overstated. By increasing agricultural productivity and efficiency, corporate farms contribute to higher GDP growth, greater food security, and increased exports. This, in turn, leads to job creation and higher incomes for rural communities, driving economic development and reducing poverty.”

“Moreover, corporate farming will attract foreign direct investment into Pakistan’s agricultural sector. Multinational companies and investors are drawn to the potential for high returns and the opportunity to participate in a growing market. This influx of investment brings much-needed capital, technology transfer and expertise, further enhancing the sector’s growth and competitiveness,” the NARC scientist said.

Despite its potential, corporate farming in Pakistan faces several challenges. Land acquisition, regulatory hurdles and resistance from small-scale farmers are significant barriers to its widespread adoption. Additionally, ensuring that the benefits of corporate farming reach all stakeholders, including smallholder farmers, remains a critical issue.

However, these challenges also present opportunities for inclusive growth. Policymakers and industry leaders must work together to create an enabling environment for corporate farming, address land tenure issues, simplify regulations, and promote partnerships between corporate farms and smallholders. By fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing, Pakistan can ensure that the benefits of corporate farming are distributed equitably across the agricultural value chain.