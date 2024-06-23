CPEC Consensus

In a rare display, political consensus and unity were evident at the third meeting of the Pakistan-China Joint Consultative Mechanism of political parties on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). All parties not only participated but expressed the shared opinion that CPEC must be carried forward. This marks a good start to phase II of the project, where both sides are aware of shortcomings and ready to rise above and beyond them. The Chinese perspective in the meeting was crystal clear: Pakistan’s internal security is a key driver or deterrent.

China has been mature enough not to base the progress of CPEC on security challenges but instead has chosen to give a fresh chance to the second phase. The security challenge is real but not impossible to mitigate. China-led projects guarantee economic security for Pakistan, reduce reliance on Western partners and international financial institutions, and push for long-desired regional integration. China has responded to Pakistan’s desire with equal enthusiasm. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took it upon himself to launch phase II, and the exchange of visits since then has been equally passionate. The stakeholders—Pakistan’s security guarantor, its military, and all political parties—are on the same page. Moreover, they have been mature enough to communicate this message to the visiting Chinese minister and his delegation.

The need for these visits, strategic dialogues, and consultative meetings increased manifold following the unfortunate attacks on Chinese nationals working on CPEC projects, which shook China’s confidence. The government, for its part, has taken up the task with the urgency it demanded, and China seems more willing now to start the work. Most important is the political consensus in Pakistan, where all political parties at least understand the centrality of CPEC as a core national interest that must be protected at all costs.