Sunday, June 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CTD arrests 22 terror suspects in several parts of Punjab

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested 22 alleged terrorists in 152 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in various parts of Punjab. According to the CTD  provincial spokesperson, several IBOs were carried out in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Attock, Chakwal, DG Khan, Lodhran, Sheikhupura, Bahawalpur, Nankana Sahib, Bahawalnagar and Muzaffargarh. The spokesperson said that among the arrested terrorists, two belonged to the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He revealed that a terrorist arrested in Attock was linked to the proscribed al-Qaeda. Moreover, explosives including three hand-grenades, eight detonators, 32-foot protective fuse wire, one IED bomb, one primacord, mobile phones and cash were also recovered from them. The accused were identified as Abdullah, Hameedullah, Kamal Khan, Allah Ditta, Nadeem, Manzar, Moazzam, Ramzan, Feroze Khan, Shoaib and Yasir. They were planning to launch attacks at some places, said the spokesperson. He said that 743 combing operations were conducted in which 104 suspects were taken into custody. As many as 27,062 people were investigated during the operation.

SCCI rejects 300-350pc increase in fixed charges of electricity

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1719119975.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024