DC issues detention orders for 4 PTI leaders

RAWALPINDI - Detention orders has been for 4 PTI leaders under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) here on Saturday. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema has issued the detention orders for four PTI leaders including Sheryar Riaz, Col (R) Ajmal Sabir Raja, Chaudhry Ameer Fazal and Taimoor Masood Akbar. A notification in this regard has been issued by the DC Rawalpindi. According to the notification, PTI leaders will be arrested and detained in Adiala Jail for 15 days. The Rawalpindi police along with the District Intelligence Committee decided to detain the PTI leaders in a meeting held on June 20, citing security concerns, according to district government sources. The detention came after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of parliament announced a long march towards the Election Commission.

In this regard, the security of the ECP has been tightened. Also, the Islamabad capital city police had registered cases against Shoaib Shaheen and 80 others over a violent protest outside the National Press Club.