KARACHI - The 8th death anniversary of legendary Qawwal and Naat Khawan Amjad Sabri was observed on Saturday. Sabri’s most famous kalaam ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’ and ‘Bhar Do Jholi’ are still in the hearts of his fans. He was awarded Pride of Performance and Sitara-i-Imtiaz for his meritorious services in the field of sufi music. Amjad Sabri was assassinated in Karachi on this day in 2016.