Does Technology Make Us More Alone?

Technology is the application of scientific knowledge for practical purposes, initially created to connect people easily through telephone, email, and social media, enabling global communication and friendship. However, despite its intention to connect us, many, including myself, believe technology has made people more alone, insecure, and unsafe. This raises the question: if technology is meant to connect us, why does it make us feel more alone? Is it our fault or technology’s fault?

Let’s explore why it makes us feel more alone and where the fault lies. Nowadays, social media is on the rise with its popular content and content creators. News, rumors, or leaks spread like wildfire, keeping people updated and entertained. While social media offers great benefits, it also has a dark side: false news, personal data leaks, fraud, and addiction. These negatives contribute to our growing isolation and reduced time spent with others. We often find ourselves stuck in our rooms, scrolling through social media non-stop, whether liking posts on Instagram and Facebook or watching videos on YouTube or TikTok. We spend countless hours on these platforms and almost no time with friends or family.

Furthermore, it’s not just about social media. Other forms of technology, such as television and especially video games, can also cause addiction. In video games, players aim to reach higher levels, and while ambition is commendable, excessive gaming can be a waste of time compared to achieving real-life goals.

Since the introduction of the telephone, people have increasingly communicated through calls rather than in person. While calls are excellent for long-distance communication, relying on them for nearby interactions diminishes personal connection. Talking face-to-face builds stronger relationships and avoids the cost of phone calls.

In the end, it is mostly our fault for using technology carelessly. While some technologies can be addictive, we should not let them distract us. We need discipline and should not let technology control our lives. Being aware and cautious when using devices is essential, as modern technology can track our actions and locations.

AZIZULLAH QURESHI,

Larkana.