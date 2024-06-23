Sunday, June 23, 2024
Dow University authorised to conduct MBBS/BDS admission tests in Sindh

Agencies
June 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI    -    Sindh Health Department has authorised Dow University of Health Science to conduct tests for admissions in MBBS and BDS programmes of public and private sector medical and dental colleges of the province instead of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro. According to a notification issued by the provincial health department, Dow University of Health Science will be the test conducting, admitting university dealing with admissions in MBBS and BDS in public as well as private medical universities/ colleges in Sindh province for the session 2024-25.

Agencies

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1719119975.jpg

