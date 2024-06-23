Sunday, June 23, 2024
FC Balochistan (North) successfully foils smuggling attempt of diesel to Sindh

Web Desk
2:52 PM | June 23, 2024
National

FC Balochistan (North) has successfully foiled a smuggling attempt in an operation in Dera Murad Jamali, Balochistan.

Smugglers were trying to smuggle about 39,200 liters of diesel to Sindh province in 4 trucks and 4 non-custom paid vehicles.

Web Desk

National

