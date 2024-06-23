Sunday, June 23, 2024
FIA personnel demand long overdue upgradation

Our Staff Reporter
June 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Scores of officers of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday have demanded the minister on interior to upgrade their scales/ grades pending for over 30 years. The FIA officers and officials included Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) Head Constables and Constables posted across the country have urged the Federal Minister of Interior to upgrade their posts, pending for over 30 years. Talking to media men, the FIA officers and officials said that despite performing high-risk duties, they have been denied upgradation, while officials in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and provinces have been upgraded by the government. They added a meeting scheduled on June 25, 2022, was delayed by the minister due to funding issues. The employees request upgradation using the existing FIA budget or issuance of orders for future implementation to remove pay scale discrepancies with other law enforcement agencies, they said.

