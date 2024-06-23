Former SHO of Mandra police booked on FIA complaint

Gujar khan - The former SHO of Mandra police of Gujar Khan circle has been booked among 9 police officials by Mandra police on the complaint of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) official over alleged embezzlement in the foreign and local currency recovered from thieves, which was stolen from the depository of the FIA’s Zonal Office situated in Islamabad’s G-13/3 sector on May 31.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered on the complaint of the FIA’s Anti-Corruption Circle (ACC) Police Station SHO, Asfandyar, by Mandra police on Friday night, foreign and local currency worth Rs. 150 million was stolen from FIA’s Zonal Office malkhana situated in G-13 on May 31, and a theft case was registered on June 1, 2024. On the night of June 1, Mandra police officials, namely ASI Imran Muzaffar, constable Khizar Hayat, constable Mustafa Shah, head constable Shahid Mehmood, constable Asad Mehmood, constable Usman Javed, and constable Mukhtar Hussain, along with private individuals, intercepted a black car after 11 p.m. at the Mandra toll plaza. The FIA officer highlighted that SHO Mandra Malik Yasir Awan, accompanied by his driver and constable Muhammad Naeem Shehzad, also arrived at the scene in a private vehicle. They then assumed control of the two accused individuals and the vehicle, which contained stolen money, adding that the scene was also recorded in the CCTV recordings at the toll plaza.

In his application, addressed to the CPO Rawalpindi, the FIA official claimed that the P.S. Mandra had reported seizing an amount of Rs. 47.9 million instead of Rs. 150 million on June 1, 2024, and had allegedly embezzled over Rs. 100 million of the currency. SHO Asfand, also stated that page 82 of the daily memo from the Mandra police station was discovered to be torn. He insisted on the full recovery of the embezzled funds from the individuals involved.

A case has been registered by the police in Mandra, as per the instructions of the CPO Rawalpindi. The case falls under sections 155-C, 201, and 380 of the Pakistan penal Code (PPC). The City Police Officer (CPO), Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, has taken action against SHO Mandra, Malik Yasir Awan, and several other officials from the Mandra police station. They have been suspended and are currently in custody at Police Station Mandra. Meanwhile, after suspending Inspector Yasir as SHO of Mandra police station on Friday, the CPO appointed Inspector Malik Nazir Ahmed as his replacement.