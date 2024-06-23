Sunday, June 23, 2024
Girl among three teens drown in Haripur

Our Staff Reporter
June 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

HARIPUR    -   Three teenagers tragically drowned in the district despite a ban on swimming and bathing in local water bodies, police said on Saturday. Hospital sources confirmed that the death toll from drowning incidents had reached six over the past three days. Eyewitnesses reported that a group of picnickers was bathing at Jabb Waterfall when two teenagers drowned. The bodies of Ahmed Raza, 18, and Wasim Shah, 19, both residents of Haripur, were recovered by locals and rescue workers and taken to Khanpur Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. In a separate incident, 16-year-old Saira Bibi from Chakri in Rawalpindi drowned near Tarnawa Bridge. Her body was retrieved by local divers and also taken to Khanpur Hospital.  Despite the ban imposed by the DC under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), at least six people, including a girl, lost their lives while bathing in Khanpur Dam and River Haro.

Our Staff Reporter

