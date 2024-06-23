Gold rate declines by Rs1,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,400 and was sold at Rs241,500 on Saturday against its sale at Rs242,900 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,201 to Rs207,047 from Rs208,248 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs189,793 from Rs190,894, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. Per tola and ten gram silver also went up by Rs100 and Rs85.76 and was sold at Rs2,850 and Rs2,443.41 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $43 to $2,320 from $2,363, the Association reported.