Govt given 5-day deadline to arrest journalist’s killers

Khyber - The residents of Landi Kotal on Saturday gave five-day deadline to the government to apprehend the killers of tribal journalist Khalil Jibran, who was martyred by unknown militants four days back in Mazreena village of Sultan Khel.

Addressing a grand tribal jirga and protest sit-in at Thakya Ground of Sultan Khel, tehsil Landi Kotal, speakers including Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid, Awami National Party district president Shah Hussain, Pakistan People Party (PPP) local leader Shah Rehman, Jamaat-e-Islami tehsil Ameer Murad Hussain, head of Khyber Transport Association Shakir Afridi, Malik Abdur Razaq, Ziaul Haq, Hazrat Wali and others condemned the brutal killing of the local journalist. They said if police and other law enforcing agencies failed to arrest the killers then they would be left with no other option but to take up weapons and launch hunt for the murderers.

They also sought intervention of the Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan in the matter and order to probe the murder of a media person through judicial commission. “The poor performance of security agencies disappointed us, therefore, now we will restore peace in the area by launching operation against the militants,” they warned.

They also announced that in next phase: “We will arrange a protest sit-in in the military cantonment to make them feel to provide security to them as they cannot afford more martyrs.”

They said that Pakhtun belt is the most affected area in proxy war, therefore, time has come to say ‘No to terrorism and wipe out the militancy from the area.”

They vowed that their agitation will continue till the restoration of durable peace in the area.