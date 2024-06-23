Sunday, June 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Hasan Abdal Cadet College an institution of noble traditions: Sardar Saleem

Hasan Abdal Cadet College an institution of noble traditions: Sardar Saleem
Muhammad Sabrin
June 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Attock   -   Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that Hasan Abdal Cadet College is an institution of great and noble traditions.

He expressed these views while presiding over the 103rd Board of Governors meeting of Hasan Abdal Cadet College. In the meeting, the members of the Board of Governors, including Chairman POF Lt. Gen. Tahir Hameed Shah, Principal Cadet College Hasan Abdal, Brigadier Nasser Saeed Khattak, Muhammad Saeed Mehdi, Mahfuzur Rehman, Brigadier Dr. Muhammad Khaliq Al Rashid Kayani, Lt. Gen. Najeebullah Khan, Professor Dr. Zafar Ali Chaudhry, Dr. Ijaz Munir, Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Women University, Dr. Azira Rafiq, Educationist Dr. Saima Siddiqui, Secretary School Education were also present.

 The annual budget was approved in the meeting and important issues related to the college were taken into consideration. Governor Punjab said that all possible measures will be taken for the development of Cadet College Hasan Abdal.

Punjab's development is incomplete without dedication, hardwork, says Maryam Nawaz

Meanwhile, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that the martyred lawyers were great asset and their killer will be brought to justice.

He said this while addressing a condolence reference in District Bar Attock which was organised to pay homage to the late lawyers Malik Israr Ahmad and Zulfiqar Shah who were allegedly short dead by an Inspector of Attock police. Federal Law Minister Nazir Tarar, Provincial Law Minister Malik Soheb Ahmed Bharat Members of the National Assembly Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Malik Sohail Khan, Members of the Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Sher Ali Khan, Former Provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada Former Member of the Provincial Assembly Iftikhar Khan, President  District Bar Rizwana Raja and large number of lawyers  were present. Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that we all strongly condemn the killing of martyred lawyers and respect the sacrifices of lawyers. Sardar Saleem Haider said that all steps will be taken to ensure  the safety of the lawyers and the murderer of the martyred lawyers will be brought to justice. He said that all stakeholders have been contacted and all resources will be utilized for the welfare and safety of the families of the martyred lawyers.

2 persons killed, 2 injured in capital 

The provincial law minister said that he himself will visit all the district bars soon and with the advice of the lawyers, such an integrated strategy will be made which will aim at the improvement and safety of the lawyers.

A grant of four crore rupees was also announced for the support of the families of the martyrs. Senior Advocate Sheikh Ahsanuddin, Member Pakistan Bar Council Qalb Hasan, Former President Supreme Court Bar Hassan Bhawan, President High Court Bar Jawad Khalid, Member Pakistan Bar Council Hasan Raza Pasha, President District Bar Attock Rizwana Raja, Sardar Tauseef Ahmad Khan Advocate and others also addressed the ceremony and paid rich tributes to the martyred lawyers.

Tags:

Muhammad Sabrin

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1719119975.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024