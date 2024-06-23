India outclass Bangladesh to stay unbeaten in T20 World Cup 2024

New York - A blistering half-century by Hardik Pandya and a cohesive bowling performance propelled India to a commanding 50-run victory over Bangladesh in the 47th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday.

India set a formidable target of 197, which Bangladesh struggled to chase, ultimately managing only 146 for the loss of eight wickets. Bangladesh’s openers, Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan, provided a steady start with a 35-run partnership. However, their progress was halted when Das was dismissed by Hardik Pandya’s slower delivery in the fifth over, scoring 13 off 10 balls.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto then took the crease, partnering with Hasan to add 31 runs for the second wicket before Kuldeep Yadav trapped Hasan lbw on 29. Yadav further tightened India’s grip by dismissing Towhid Hridoy (4) in the next over, leaving Bangladesh at 76/3 in 11.1 overs.

The consecutive wickets pushed Bangladesh onto the back foot. Shanto managed a brief partnership with Shakib Al Hasan (11) but was eventually dismissed in the 16th over. Shanto top-scored for his team with a 32-ball 40, including one four and three sixes. Rishad Hossain showed resistance with a 24-run cameo, but was eventually taken down by Jasprit Bumrah in the penultimate over. Kuldeep Yadav led India’s bowling with impressive figures of 3/19 in his four overs, supported by Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, who claimed two wickets each.

Batting first, India posted a total of 196/5, thanks to Hardik Pandya’s quickfire half-century. The innings started well with a 39-run opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Sharma, the aggressor, scored 23 off 11 balls before being dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan. Kohli, alongside Rishabh Pant, then added 32 runs, before Kohli fell to Tanzim Hasan Sakib on the first ball of the ninth over.

Kohli’s 37 off 28 balls included four boundaries and three sixes. India faced a setback when Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for a two-ball six in the same over, reducing them to 77/3 in 8.3 overs. Pant and Shivam Dube briefly stabilized the innings until Pant was dismissed in the 12th over after scoring 36 off 24 balls, featuring four fours and two sixes.

Hardik Pandya, batting at No. 6, took charge and, alongside Dube, added 53 runs for the fifth wicket. Dube contributed 34 off 24 balls, including three sixes, before his dismissal in the 18th over. Pandya continued his assault on the Bangladeshi bowlers, finishing with 50 off 27 balls, including four fours and three sixes, helping India surpass the 190-run mark.

For Bangladesh, Rishad Hossain and Tanzim Hasan Sakib each took two wickets, while Shakib Al Hasan claimed one. This victory propelled India to the top of Group 1 in the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2024, with four points from two matches, while Bangladesh remained at the bottom.

Scores in Brief

India 196 for 5 (Hardik 50*, Tanzim 2-32) beat Bangladesh 146 for 8 (Shanto 40, Kuldeep 3-19, Bumrah 2-13) by 50 runs.