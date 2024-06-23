Sunday, June 23, 2024
Karachi police rescue Malir girl who alleged abuse by mother, brother

Web Desk
3:18 PM | June 23, 2024
Police have rescued a young girl from her home near Malir after she alleged abuse by her mother, and brother.

According to SSP Malir, the girl has accused her family members of physical abuse. She has refused to return to her family.

SSP Malir stated that the girl had also shared images of her injuries on social media. Her brother was not at home at the time of the rescue. The police are currently questioning the girl’s family.

A video statement from the girl has also emerged, in which she claims that she has been living in Qatar for the past 10 years and has been subjected to abuse by her brother and mother.

She alleges that her father and another brother were aware of the abuse but did not intervene.

The girl further stated that her mother attempted to kill her a week ago. She expressed her gratitude to SSP Malir and his team for rescuing her and stated that she wants to return to Qatar to complete her education.

