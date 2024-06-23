The count is rising, but the state’s preparation to respond is falling short with every incident of mob attack and lynching. The incident in Swat is alarming because this time, the person who came under attack was visiting as a tourist. This seriously undermines the plurality of Pakistan’s northern tourist attractions and crumbles the image of a safe and beautiful valley that Swat was regaining after the anti-terror operation. Will this matter go beyond mere filing of FIRs? We see little hope.

The sweeping wave of mob violence is becoming a curse and a deepening problem in Pakistan. Each new incident comes with horrific details, and the state watches in silence. This paper has commented on the peculiarities of each mob lynching incident, but in this case, the role of the police must be investigated. The fact that the victim was in police custody and still could not be rescued from the mob must scare us all. The state’s writ, in this case, should have been enforced by the police, but personnel instead abandoned their duty and ran for their lives.

All the staff of Madyan police station must be immediately suspended and investigated for their negligence and cowardice in the face of the mob. If weapon-equipped police personnel could not disperse the crowd, we have a serious problem. It was not long ago that Punjab police saved a woman from an angry mob in Lahore, so why did Swat police fail to do the same?

Mob lynchings are an ugly reality that are on the rise in Pakistan. The Imam of the mosque who summoned people to gather and provoked them to attack the police station must be held accountable. The state has all the means to arrest the locals who were part of the mob and punish them. If not, the writ of the state is very questionable.