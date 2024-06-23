Modi Mantra

The comments made by India’s Prime Minister Modi while he visited Occupied Kashmir for Yoga Day celebrations have stirred up controversy. In his last term, PM Modi had a clear majority and was the blue-eyed populist leader of the nation. That charm, however, did not last long, and this year’s elections came as a major setback. Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party could not win a clear majority. Judging from the election results, many commentators predicted Modi would not be as brutal in his decisions as he was when, blatantly brushing all UN resolutions under the carpet, he revoked the special status of Jammu & Kashmir.

Is he really less powerful now? His comments about making J&K a state of India soon suggest that either he is in a euphoria of being the most popular single voice of India’s will, or nothing much has changed even after losing a significant number of seats. The September assembly elections scheduled for Occupied Kashmir must not be a smooth sail as the status of the territory remains undetermined. Will the elections be convened like state assembly elections or a union territory under the capital?

If Modi wishes to merge J&K into India as another state, the say of the Kashmiri representatives who have been elected to the Lok Sabha just recently will be a major hurdle. Pakistan must stay aware of these developments and continue its international diplomacy around convincing the world that J&K cannot be India’s state but is a disputed territory whose fate can only be decided under a UN plebiscite.

Declaring J&K a state will change its dynamics forever, and it will be harder to defend the cause of self-determination for Kashmiris. Before the elections are held in Occupied Kashmir, Pakistan’s diplomacy must be fast, furious, and strategically driven.