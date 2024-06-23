Naqvi directs strict security for foreigners

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday said there was no room for any kind of negligence in the implementation of the security plan for the protection of foreigners, especially Chinese citizens working in Pakistan.

The minister chaired an important meeting at the Ministry of Interior to review the security measures taken for the protection of Chinese citizens. Moreover, the overall security situation in the country was also discussed during the meeting.

Naqvi directed that the security plan’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be implemented in letter and spirit, and regular monitoring should be carried out at all levels. He also stressed that relevant agencies must remain in close contact to thwart the nefarious designs of the anti-state elements.

The Ministry of Interior and relevant agencies gave a detailed briefing regarding the security plan and the overall situation of law and order in the country.

Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Ali Agha, National Coordinator National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Muhammad Tahir Rai, Coordinator National Action Plan NAP), and senior officials of the interior ministry and relevant agencies attended the meeting. A day earlier, a visiting Chinese minister emphasized the urgent need for enhanced security protocols, saying that security threats endanger the future of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).